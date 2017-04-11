Before-and-After Photos: The End of California's Historic Drought

Until Friday, California had been in a state of drought emergency since 2014. Reservoirs had dropped to a fraction of capacity and residents were required to conserve and cut back on water usage for years. Now, huge areas of northern California have just experienced the wettest winter on record—months of rain have refilled reservoirs and as much as seven feet of snowfall has covered the Sierra Nevada mountains. California Governor Jerry Brown just signed an executive order to lift the state's drought emergency in all but four counties. Getty Images photographer Justin Sullivan revisited scenes he shot back in 2014, to rephotograph them and show what a difference the turnaround in weather has made.

Read more
Hints: View this page full screen. Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.
