Above Canada and Greenland With NASA's Operation IceBridge

Getty Images photographer Mario Tama just returned from the Arctic, after accompanying researchers with NASA's Operation IceBridge as they flew sets of eight-hour research flights above parts of Canada, Greenland, and the Arctic Ocean on their Arctic spring campaign. Scientists are monitoring Arctic ice loss and studying how polar ice has evolved over the past nine years. The flights were conducted aboard a retrofitted 1966 Lockheed P-3 aircraft, flying out of Thule Air Base in northwestern Greenland.  Tama reports that “according to NASA scientists and the National Snow and Ice Data Center, sea ice in the Arctic appears to have reached the lowest maximum wintertime extent ever recorded on March 7.” And, if you enjoy these images, please see Tama’s shots from Antarctica last year.

