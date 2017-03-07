For International Women’s Day 2017, Reuters photographers around the world sought out women from many different backgrounds and cultures, and created portraits of them on the job. They also shared their experiences and thoughts on gender discrimination and what they thought the future held for women in the workplace. This photo essay is paired with another: Women At Work in 1917, for a look at what the workplace was like for a woman a century ago.
Women At Work in 2017
Hints: View this page full screen. Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.
- Read more
-
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
-
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
-
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
-
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
-
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
-
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
-
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
Jump to Comments