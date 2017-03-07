Women At Work in 1917

For International Women’s Day 2017, I dug through the archives for a glimpse of what the workplace was like for women a century ago, in 1917. Large numbers of women were involved in the war effort during World War I, volunteering, working as nurses or support, or working in traditionally male jobs back home. But women were also making strides in 1917, assuming government roles (the first woman ever elected to the U.S. Congress), marching for the right to vote, even risking jail to teach others about safe birth control methods. This photo essay is paired with another: Women At Work in 2017, for a more global look at what the workplace is like for a woman today.