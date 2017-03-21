Today is National Puppy Day

I just discovered that March 23 has been set aside as National Puppy Day—founded in 2006 by author Colleen Paige, and adopted by other groups and organizations since. The idea is to focus attention on puppies in need of adoption, and the abuses found in puppy mills, but also to celebrate these furry little companions. In the spirit of the day, I feel obligated to share some of these adorable images of pups around the world, and through the years.

Read more
Hints: View this page full screen. Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.
Jump to Comments

Most Recent

  • Dennis Cook / AP
    • In Focus
    • Mar 21, 2017
    • 41 Photos

    30 Years Ago: A Look Back at 1987

    Take a step into a visual time capsule, for a brief look at the year.

  • Cris Bouroncle / AFP / Getty
    • In Focus
    • Mar 20, 2017
    • 25 Photos

    Peru Suffers Worst Flooding in Decades

    An unusual bout of heavy rains powered by El Niño conditions have drenched parts of Peru with 10 times more rainfall than normal.

  • Guillaume Souvant / AFP / Getty
    • In Focus
    • Mar 17, 2017
    • 35 Photos

    Photos of the Week: 3/11–3/17

    A therapeutic greyhound in Spain, a civil defense drill in South Korea, flooding in Peru, a robot-run hotel in Japan, refugees learning curling in Canada, and much more

  • Joseph Eid / AFP / Getty
    • In Focus
    • Mar 16, 2017
    • 35 Photos

    In Syria: Six Years of War

    For six years now, Syrians have endured the loss and hardship caused by a protracted civil war.

Most Popular on The Atlantic

  1. Is Economic Despair What's Killing Middle-Aged White Americans?
  2. Trump: When the President Says It, That Means It’s True
  3. A 130-Year-Old Fact About Dinosaurs Might Be Wrong
  4. A Final, Frantic Scramble for the Republican Health-Care Bill
  5. Maybe the Economy Isn't the Reason Why So Many American Men Aren't Working
  6. What Devin Nunes's Bombshell Does and Doesn't Say
  7. Steve Bannon's Would-Be Coalition of Christian Traditionalists
  8. What It's Like to Watch Your Life's Work Blow Up on a Rocket
  9. Schiff: 'There Is More Than Circumstantial Evidence Now'
  10. Why Is Silicon Valley So Awful to Women?
Back to Top

Join the Discussion