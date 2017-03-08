The Wild Boars of Fukushima

Six years after the devastating 2011 earthquake and tsunami struck Japan, the evacuation zone around the crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant remains devoid of humans—but the boars have moved in. Reuters reports that after the people left, wild boars living in the nearby hills came down to the towns and made themselves at home. Now, the Japanese government is preparing to lift evacuation orders in some areas, but residents have voiced concerns about the dangers of encountering wild boars in their streets and backyards. A small group of local hunters have been assigned to catch and kill the boars, further preparing the way for residents to return home.