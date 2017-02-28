Smithsonian Magazine's 2016 Photo Contest

The editors of Smithsonian magazine have just announced the finalists in their 14th annual photo contest, selected from more than 378,000 entries sent in from 236 countries. They've kindly allowed me to share several of these images here from the competition's seven categories: The Natural World, Travel, Sustainable Travel, People, The American Experience, Altered Images, and Mobile. Captions were written by the photographers. Be sure to visit the contest page at Smithsonian.com to see all the finalists and vote for your favorites.

