Photos of the Week: 3/4–3/10

A pharaoh statue discovered in Egypt, a close look at Saturn’s tiny ‘ravioli’ moon, drought threatens Somalia, marches on International Women’s Day, colorful Holi images from India, and much more.

  • Toru Hanai / Reuters
    • In Focus
    • Mar 9, 2017
    • 12 Photos

    The Wild Boars of Fukushima

    Six years after the devastating 2011 earthquake and tsunami struck Japan, the evacuation zone around the crippled nuclear power plant remains devoid of humans—but the boars have moved in.

  • Library of Congress / Bettmann / Getty
    • In Focus
    • Mar 8, 2017
    • 27 Photos

    Women At Work in 1917

    For International Women’s Day 2017, a glimpse of what the workplace was like for women a century ago, in 1917.

  • Andres Stapff / Reuters
    • In Focus
    • Mar 8, 2017
    • 35 Photos

    Women At Work in 2017

    For International Women’s Day 2017, Reuters photographers around the world sought out women from many different backgrounds and cultures, and created portraits of them on the job.

  • Alexander Vinogradov, Russian Federation, Shortlist, Open, Portraits, 2017 Sony World Photography Awards
    • In Focus
    • Mar 7, 2017
    • 20 Photos

    The 2017 Sony World Photography Awards

    The Sony World Photography Awards just announced its shortlist of winners for 2017.

