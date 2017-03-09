Photos of the Week: 3/4–3/10

Toru Hanai / Reuters In Focus

12 Photos The Wild Boars of Fukushima Six years after the devastating 2011 earthquake and tsunami struck Japan, the evacuation zone around the crippled nuclear power plant remains devoid of humans—but the boars have moved in.

Library of Congress / Bettmann / Getty In Focus

27 Photos Women At Work in 1917 For International Women’s Day 2017, a glimpse of what the workplace was like for women a century ago, in 1917.