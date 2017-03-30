Photos of the Week: 3/25–3/31

Tim Rains / U.S. National Park Service In Focus

49 Photos 150 Years Ago Today, the U.S. Bought Alaska From Russia for $7.2 Million On March 30, 1867, the United States gave the government of Russia a check for $7.2 million and took possession of a vast new land that became the Alaska Territory.

Josselin Cornou In Focus

28 Photos Winners of the 2017 Sony World Photography Awards The Sony World Photography Awards has announced the winners of its Open categories and National categories for 2017.

Alexander Utkin / AFP / Getty In Focus

28 Photos Anti-Corruption Protests Across Russia On March 26, 2017, thousands of Russians rallied across the country to protest government corruption, in one of the largest opposition demonstrations in years.