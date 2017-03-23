Photos of the Week: 3/18–3/24

The "Sydney Skinny" in Australia, a terror attack in London, nursing a baby in virtual reality, Newroz in Iraq, President Trump behind the wheel, fog over Hong Kong, and much more.

    Today Is National Puppy Day

    In the spirit of the day, I feel obligated to share some of these adorable images of pups around the world, and through the years.

    30 Years Ago: A Look Back at 1987

    Take a step into a visual time capsule, for a brief look at the year.

    Peru Suffers Worst Flooding in Decades

    An unusual bout of heavy rains powered by El Niño conditions have drenched parts of Peru with 10 times more rainfall than normal.

    Photos of the Week: 3/11–3/17

    A therapeutic greyhound in Spain, a civil defense drill in South Korea, flooding in Peru, a robot-run hotel in Japan, refugees learning curling in Canada, and much more

