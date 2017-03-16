Photos of the Week: 3/11–3/17

Joseph Eid / AFP / Getty In Focus

35 Photos In Syria: Six Years of War For six years now, Syrians have endured the loss and hardship caused by a protracted civil war.

Carmelo Imbesi / AP In Focus

26 Photos Mount Etna, Europe's Most Active Volcano Mount Etna, on the Italian island of Sicily, is not only the highest active volcano in Europe at 10,810 feet (3,295 meters), but is one of the most active in the world.

Shailesh Andrade / Reuters In Focus

28 Photos Holi 2017: The Festival of Colors Images of this year's Holi festival from India, Nepal, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka