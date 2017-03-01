Photos of the Week: 2/25–3/3

Volcanic eruptions in Italy, Carnival celebrations around the world, fighting in Iraq and Syria, an unusual Oscars ceremony, an annular solar eclipse seen in Argentina, and much more.

