Peru Suffers Worst Flooding in Decades

An unusual bout of heavy rains powered by El Niño conditions have drenched parts of Peru with 10 times more rainfall than normal, causing rivers to overflow, and mudslides to destroy roads and farms. More than 70 deaths have been attributed to the flooding, which has isolated hundreds and displaced thousands. Rescue crews continue to search for those in need, while some residents are now beginning clean-up and recovery work. Officials have warned that the wetter weather might last another month or more.

Read more
Hints: View this page full screen. Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.
Jump to Comments

Most Recent

  • Guillaume Souvant / AFP / Getty
    • In Focus
    • Mar 17, 2017
    • 35 Photos

    Photos of the Week: 3/11–3/17

    A therapeutic greyhound in Spain, a civil defense drill in South Korea, flooding in Peru, a robot-run hotel in Japan, refugees learning curling in Canada, and much more

  • Joseph Eid / AFP / Getty
    • In Focus
    • Mar 16, 2017
    • 35 Photos

    In Syria: Six Years of War

    For six years now, Syrians have endured the loss and hardship caused by a protracted civil war.

  • Carmelo Imbesi / AP
    • In Focus
    • Mar 15, 2017
    • 26 Photos

    Mount Etna, Europe's Most Active Volcano

    Mount Etna, on the Italian island of Sicily, is not only the highest active volcano in Europe at 10,810 feet (3,295 meters), but is one of the most active in the world.

  • Shailesh Andrade / Reuters
    • In Focus
    • Mar 13, 2017
    • 28 Photos

    Holi 2017: The Festival of Colors

    Images of this year's Holi festival from India, Nepal, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka

Most Popular on The Atlantic

  1. It's Official: The FBI Is Investigating Trump's Links to Russia
  2. How Aristotle Created the Computer
  3. How Trump Earned His Low Approval Rating
  4. The Unsung Architect of Trumpism
  5. How to Learn New Things as an Adult
  6. Why Is Silicon Valley So Awful to Women?
  7. What If Students Only Went to School Four Days a Week?
  8. Breaking Faith
  9. Why Black Families Struggle to Build Wealth
  10. The Denationalization of American Muslims
Back to Top

Join the Discussion