Mount Etna, Europe's Most Active Volcano

Mount Etna, on the Italian island of Sicily, is not only the highest active volcano in Europe at 10,810 feet (3,295 meters), but is one of the most active in the world. Historical observations of Etna’s eruptions go back as far as 3,500 years, with geological observations reaching back hundreds of thousands of years. While recent eruptions have rarely caused serious damage to the farms or villages in the shadow of the volcano, locals remain alert to any activity.

Read more
Hints: View this page full screen. Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.
Jump to Comments

Most Recent

  • Shailesh Andrade / Reuters
    • In Focus
    • Mar 13, 2017
    • 28 Photos

    Holi 2017: The Festival of Colors

    Images of this year's Holi festival from India, Nepal, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka.

  • Jim Watson / AFP / Getty
    • In Focus
    • Mar 10, 2017
    • 35 Photos

    Photos of the Week: 3/4–3/10

    A pharaoh statue discovered in Egypt, a close look at Saturn’s tiny ‘ravioli’ moon, marches on International Women’s Day, colorful Holi images from India, and much more.

  • Toru Hanai / Reuters
    • In Focus
    • Mar 9, 2017
    • 12 Photos

    The Wild Boars of Fukushima

    Six years after the devastating 2011 earthquake and tsunami struck Japan, the evacuation zone around the crippled nuclear power plant remains devoid of humans—but the boars have moved in.

  • Library of Congress / Bettmann / Getty
    • In Focus
    • Mar 8, 2017
    • 27 Photos

    Women At Work in 1917

    For International Women’s Day 2017, a glimpse of what the workplace was like for women a century ago, in 1917.

Most Popular on The Atlantic

  1. Why Is Silicon Valley So Awful to Women?
  2. Breaking Faith
  3. Kellyanne’s Alternative Universe
  4. The Appealing Logic That Underlies Trump’s Economic Ideas
  5. What Your Therapist Doesn’t Know
  6. The Mysterious Disappearance of Candidate Trump
  7. This Article Won’t Change Your Mind
  8. What Happens If a Nuclear Bomb Goes Off in Manhattan?
  9. Beauty and the Beast: A Tale as Old as Time, Told Worse
  10. The Transparency Bills That Would Gut the EPA
Back to Top

Join the Discussion