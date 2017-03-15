In Syria: Six Years of War

For six years now, Syrians have endured the loss and hardship caused by a protracted civil war. An estimated 4.9 million Syrians have fled their homeland, filling refugee camps in neighboring countries, and another six million remain displaced inside Syria’s borders. While Syrian government forces—backed by Russian air support—appear to have gained the upper hand in many places, recapturing the city of Aleppo in December, street battles and airstrikes continue to take place nearly every day. A number of rebel groups, including ISIS, still control vast rural areas and smaller cities and villages to the east. The complex and dangerous situation remains nowhere near resolved, as foreign intervention increases—including a growing U.S. presence on the ground—and those caught in the crossfire continue to suffer the most. Gathered here are images of the ongoing Syrian conflict from recent months.

