Holi 2017: The Festival of Colors

This week Hindus around the world celebrate Holi, the Festival of Colors. Holi is a springtime celebration observed on the last full moon of the lunar month. Revelers traditionally throw bright colored powders at friends and strangers alike as they celebrate the arrival of spring, commemorate Krishna's pranks, and allow each other a momentary freedom—a chance to drop their inhibitions and simply play and dance. Gathered here are images of this year's Holi festival from India, Nepal, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka.