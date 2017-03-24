Anti-Corruption Protests Across Russia

On March 26, 2017, thousands of Russians rallied across the country to protest government corruption, in one of the largest opposition demonstrations in years. Demonstrators defied bans by authorities and were arrested by the hundreds. Alexei Navalny, a prominent critic of Russia’s President Putin and Prime Minister Medvedev, called for the protests after posting reports accusing Medvedev of controlling properties far beyond what he could afford on his government salary, including mansions, yachts, and vineyards. Navalny was also arrested, and has now been fined and jailed for 15 days for organizing the rallies. See also “What Russia's Latest Protests Mean for Putin” from the Atlantic’s Julia Ioffe.