Winners of the 2017 World Press Photo Contest

The winning entries of the 60th annual World Press Photo Contest ​have just been announced. The 2017 Photo of the Year was taken by photographer Burhan Ozbilici as the Russian ambassador to Turkey was assassinated right in front of him. This year, according to organizers, 80,408 photos were submitted for judging, made by 5,034 photographers from 125 different countries. Winners in eight categories were announced, including Contemporary Issues, Daily Life, General News, Long-Term Projects, Nature, People, Sports, and Spot News. World Press Photo has once again been kind enough to allow me to share some of this year’s winning photos here with you.