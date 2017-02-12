Winners of the 2017 World Press Photo Contest

The winning entries of the 60th annual World Press Photo Contest ​have just been announced. The 2017 Photo of the Year was taken by photographer Burhan Ozbilici as the Russian ambassador to Turkey was assassinated right in front of him. This year, according to organizers, 80,408 photos were submitted for judging, made by 5,034 photographers from 125 different countries. Winners in eight categories were announced, including Contemporary Issues, Daily Life, General News, Long-Term Projects, Nature, People, Sports, and Spot News. World Press Photo has once again been kind enough to allow me to share some of this year’s winning photos here with you.

Read more
Hints: View this page full screen. Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.
Jump to Comments

Most Recent

  • Ann Sophie Lindström
    • Spotlight
    • Feb 12, 2017
    • 19 Photos

    The Equestrians of North Philly

    How a riding club counters crime with horses

  • Trenton Moore
    • In Focus
    • Feb 11, 2017
    • 25 Photos

    Americans at Work: Working in the Cloud

    This week, our “Americans at Work photo essay features photographs of the offices of the cloud-computing company Rackspace in Texas, Virginia, and New York, made by photographer Trenton Moore.

  • Handout / Reuters
    • In Focus
    • Feb 10, 2017
    • 35 Photos

    Photos of the Week: 2/4–2/10

    Long Horn Miao in China, a super catch in the Super Bowl, a banana-eating camel, tornadoes wreak havoc in New Orleans, “adult wrapping” therapy in Japan, and much more.

  • NASA via AP
    • In Focus
    • Feb 9, 2017
    • 50 Photos

    50 Years Ago: A Look Back at 1967

    A half-century ago, protests erupted around the world against the Vietnam War, Montreal hosted Expo ‘67, race riots in the U.S. destroyed parts northern cities, Elvis Presley married Priscilla in Las Vegas, and much more.

Most Popular on The Atlantic

  1. John Oliver Is Buying Ads on Cable News to Talk to President Trump
  2. 'Every Racist I Know Voted for Donald Trump'
  3. The Anti-Anti-Trump Right
  4. Adele, Beyoncé, and the Grammys' Fear of Progress
  5. How to Build an Autocracy
  6. How Did the Oroville Dam Crisis Get So Dire?
  7. Donald Trump and the Art of the Apology
  8. Deconstructing the 'Liberal Campus' Cliche
  9. The Scorched-Earth Acne Solution
  10. These Conservative Christians Are Opposed to Trump—and Suffering the Consequences
Back to Top

Join the Discussion