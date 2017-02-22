Ten Days Along the Border

Earlier this month, Agence France-Presse photographers Jim Watson and Guillermo Arias traveled the length of  the U.S. / Mexico border, one on each side, documenting the landscape and people along the way. Watson on the U.S. side, and Arias on the Mexican side, spent ten days traveling the 3,169 kilometers (1,969 miles) from California / Baja California to Texas / Tamaulipas.

Read more
Hints: View this page full screen. Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.
Jump to Comments

Most Recent

  • Stephen Yang / Getty
    • In Focus
    • Feb 22, 2017
    • 29 Photos

    Dakota Access Pipeline Protesters Burn Their Camp Ahead of Evacuation

    For months, protesters have camped in the frigid North Dakota winter, opposing the construction of the Dakota Access Pipeline. Recently, state officials ordered them to evacuate the campground, located on federal land, due to spring flooding.

  • Manu Fernandez / AP
    • In Focus
    • Feb 21, 2017
    • 36 Photos

    A Weekend of Protest

    Over the past few days, thousands and thousands of citizens around the world marched through the streets, voicing their opposition to, or support for, dozens of issues.

  • Jessica Chou
    • In Focus
    • Feb 18, 2017
    • 39 Photos

    Americans at Work: The Gig Economy

    This week, our “Americans at Work photo essay features photographs of millennial freelancers living in Los Angeles made by photographer Jessica Chou.

  • Gleb Garanich / Reuters
    • In Focus
    • Feb 17, 2017
    • 35 Photos

    Photos of the Week: 2/11–2/17

    An overflowing dam in California, the Yanshui Beehive Rockets Festival in Taiwan, Beyonce at the Grammys, Carnival in Venice, protests in Romania, and much more.

Most Popular on The Atlantic

  1. I Was a Muslim in Trump's White House
  2. When Evidence Says No, but Doctors Say Yes
  3. 'There's Enough Time to Change Everything'
  4. Why Nothing Works Anymore
  5. The Bow-Tied Bard of Populism
  6. Why Did People on Medicaid Vote for Trump?
  7. The Politics of Retelling Norse Mythology
  8. Is It Okay to Enjoy the Warm Winters of Climate Change?
  9. Get Out Is a Funny and Brilliantly Subversive Horror Film
  10. History Class and the Fictions About Race in America
Back to Top

Join the Discussion