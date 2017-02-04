Superb Owl Sunday

A special Sunday event, a photographic essay celebrating a few of these magnificent raptors. Not Falcons (nor Patriots), these superb owls hail from Europe, Asia, North and South America, captured in photos both recent and more than a century old. If you have some time today before the big game (or are skipping the event entirely) I invite you to have a look.

Hints: View this page full screen. Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.
