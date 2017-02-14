A total of 2,908 dogs were entered in this year’s 141st annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, consisting of 200 different breeds or varieties. “Best in Show” was awarded yesterday to a German Shepherd named Rumor. Below are images from the two-day competition held in New York City’s Madison Square Garden.
Scenes From the 2017 Westminster Dog Show
