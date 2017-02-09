Photos of the Week: 2/4–2/10

Long Horn Miao in China, a super catch in the Super Bowl, whales stranded in New Zealand, a banana-eating camel, an oil spill on an Indian shoreline, tornadoes wreak havoc in New Orleans, “adult wrapping” therapy in Japan, and much more.

Hints: View this page full screen. Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.
Most Recent

  • NASA via AP
    • In Focus
    • Feb 9, 2017
    • 50 Photos

    50 Years Ago: A Look Back at 1967

    A half-century ago, protests erupted around the world against the Vietnam War, Montreal hosted Expo ‘67, race riots in the U.S. destroyed parts northern cities, Elvis Presley married Priscilla in Las Vegas, and much more.

  • Tomohiro Ohsumi / Getty
    • In Focus
    • Feb 8, 2017
    • 17 Photos

    A Wintry Ride in a Japanese Potbelly Stove Train

    In northern Japan, the Tsugaru Railway operates between Tsugaru Goshogawara and Tsugaru Nakazato stations, about 12 miles apart, or a 45 minute ride through a quiet rural landscape.

  • Miguel Claro / ESO / M. Claro
    • In Focus
    • Feb 7, 2017
    • 26 Photos

    A Visit to the European Southern Observatory

    High in northern Chile’s Atacama Desert, the European Southern Observatory (ESO) has built several collections of telescopes and observatories on remote, arid mountaintops.

  • Mathieu Belanger / Reuters
    • In Focus
    • Feb 6, 2017
    • 16 Photos

    Mourning the Victims of the Quebec Mosque Attack

    Late last month, six people were killed and eight more injured after a gunman opened fire at the Islamic Cultural Centre in Quebec City. Over the weekend, thousands of Canadians mourned the dead, and came together in public demonstrations of unity.

