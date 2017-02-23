Photos of the Week: 2/18–2/24

Flooding in California, unrest at town hall meetings across the U.S., the Naked Man Festival in Japan, continued fighting in Iraq and Syria, the end of a long-term protest in North Dakota, horse racing on a frozen Swiss lake, and much more.

Hints: View this page full screen. Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.
  • Guillermo Arias / AFP / Getty
    • In Focus
    • Feb 23, 2017
    • 29 Photos

    10 Days Along the Border

    Earlier this month, Agence France-Presse photographers Jim Watson and Guillermo Arias traveled the length of the U.S.–Mexico border.

  • Stephen Yang / Getty
    • In Focus
    • Feb 22, 2017
    • 29 Photos

    Dakota Access Pipeline Protesters Burn Their Camp Ahead of Evacuation

    For months, protesters have camped in the frigid North Dakota winter, opposing the construction of the Dakota Access Pipeline. Recently, state officials ordered them to evacuate the campground, located on federal land, due to spring flooding.

  • Manu Fernandez / AP
    • In Focus
    • Feb 21, 2017
    • 36 Photos

    A Weekend of Protest

    Over the past few days, thousands and thousands of citizens around the world marched through the streets, voicing their opposition to, or support for, dozens of issues.

  • Jessica Chou
    • In Focus
    • Feb 18, 2017
    • 39 Photos

    Americans at Work: The Gig Economy

    This week, our “Americans at Work photo essay features photographs of millennial freelancers living in Los Angeles made by photographer Jessica Chou.

