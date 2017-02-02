Photos of the Week: 1/28–2/3

Jack Guez / AFP / Getty In Focus

25 Photos Israeli Police Evict Settlers From Illegal Outpost Yesterday, Israeli police began evicting several dozen hardline Jewish settlers and supporters from an unauthorized outpost settlement in the West Bank.

In Focus

25 Photos A Trip Around Saturn After nearly 13 years in orbit around Saturn, NASA’s Cassini spacecraft is now preparing for its “Grand Finale.”

Dimitar Dilkoff / AFP / Getty In Focus

35 Photos Halfway Through the Battle for Mosul Iraqi government troops have announced that they have taken control of the eastern half of Mosul from ISIS.