Photos of the Week: 1/28–2/3

Widespread and varied protests in the United States, Romania, England, Mexico, and more, wildfires in Chile, a cat with bionic paws in Bulgaria, a “fire hose of lava” erupting from a Hawaiian sea cliff, Up Helly Aa in Shetland, and much more.

Read more
Hints: View this page full screen. Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.
Jump to Comments

Most Recent

  • Jack Guez / AFP / Getty
    • In Focus
    • Feb 2, 2017
    • 25 Photos

    Israeli Police Evict Settlers From Illegal Outpost

    Yesterday, Israeli police began evicting several dozen hardline Jewish settlers and supporters from an unauthorized outpost settlement in the West Bank.

  •
    • In Focus
    • Feb 1, 2017
    • 25 Photos

    A Trip Around Saturn

    After nearly 13 years in orbit around Saturn, NASA’s Cassini spacecraft is now preparing for its “Grand Finale.”

  • Dimitar Dilkoff / AFP / Getty
    • In Focus
    • Jan 31, 2017
    • 35 Photos

    Halfway Through the Battle for Mosul

    Iraqi government troops have announced that they have taken control of the eastern half of Mosul from ISIS.

  • Zach Gibson / Getty
    • In Focus
    • Jan 30, 2017
    • 35 Photos

    A Weekend of Protest Against Trump's Immigration Ban

    Images from this weekend’s protests against the immigration ban, from New York, Atlanta, Chicago, Los Angeles, Houston, Seattle, Washington, DC, Dallas, Boston, Detroit, Philadelphia, and more

Most Popular on The Atlantic

  1. How to Build an Autocracy
  2. Red State, Blue City
  3. The Rise of Progressive 'Fake News'
  4. Elon Musk Is Betting Big On Donald Trump
  5. Kellyanne Conway and the Bowling Green Massacre That Wasn't
  6. Milo Yiannopoulos Tested Progressives—and They Failed
  7. Don't Blame Trump for the Failed Raid in Yemen
  8. A Clarifying Moment in American History
  9. South Park's Creators Have Given Up on Satirizing Donald Trump
  10. The Simple Psychological Trick to Political Persuasion
Back to Top

Join the Discussion