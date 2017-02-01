Israeli Police Evict Settlers From Illegal Outpost

Yesterday, Israeli police began evicting several dozen hardline Jewish settlers and supporters from an unauthorized outpost settlement in the West Bank. The Israeli Supreme Court declared the settlement named Amona—the largest of about 100 smilar outposts—was built on private Palestinian land and ordered it demolished. The eviction took place shortly after the Israeli government announced controversial plans for 3,000 new homes in other West Bank settlements.

    Feb 1, 2017
