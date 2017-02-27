Holes Punched Through History

In 1935, Roy Stryker became the head of the Information Division of the U.S. government’s Farm Security Administration (FSA), documenting work done by the government to help poor farmers and their families during the Great Depression. Over the course of a decade, the scope of the FSA’s photographic subjects broadened, then transitioned to a war footing in the 1940s, becoming part of the Office of War Information. The resulting collection of more than 175,000 images remains a national treasure—a snapshot of American life during a difficult time. In the early years, Stryker himself reviewed and edited photographs mailed in by FSA photographers, and would often “kill” a photo he disapproved of (remove it from consideration for publishing) by punching a hole right through the negative. The photographers were unhappy with this destructive hole-punch method, and frequently let Stryker know, but he didn’t stop until about 1939. Recent digitization efforts have made nearly all of the FSA/OWI photos available to the public, showing defects, hole-punches, and all. Some of the punched images were duplicates, but many were unique, and are now lost.

Read more
Hints: View this page full screen. Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.
Jump to Comments

Most Recent

  • Yasuyoshi Chiba / AFP / Getty
    • In Focus
    • Feb 27, 2017
    • 35 Photos

    Carnival 2017 Around the World

    Carnival season is under way across Europe and the Americas.

  • Matt Eich
    • In Focus
    • Feb 25, 2017
    • 31 Photos

    Americans at Work: A Husband Captures His Wife's World

    This week, our “Americans at Work photo essay features photographs of Melissa Eich, a speech pathologist in Charlottesville, Virginia, taken by her husband Matt Eich.

  • Safin Hamed / AFP / Getty
    • In Focus
    • Feb 24, 2017
    • 35 Photos

    Photos of the Week: 2/18–2/24

    Flooding in California, unrest at town hall meetings across the U.S., the Naked Man Festival in Japan, continued fighting in Iraq and Syria, the end of a long-term protest in North Dakota, horse racing on a frozen Swiss lake, and much more.

  • Guillermo Arias / AFP / Getty
    • In Focus
    • Feb 23, 2017
    • 29 Photos

    10 Days Along the Border

    Earlier this month, Agence France-Presse photographers Jim Watson and Guillermo Arias traveled the length of the U.S.–Mexico border.

Most Popular on The Atlantic

  1. Papers, Please
  2. The Wisdom of Nokia's Dumbphone
  3. The Muslims Who Aren’t Celebrating Mahershala Ali’s Oscar Win
  4. I Was a Muslim in Trump's White House
  5. How a GOP Health-Care Plan Could Leave Rural Areas Devoid of Coverage
  6. The New Legislation Targeting Protestors
  7. Trump's Budget Proposal Threatens Democratic and Republican Ambitions
  8. When Evidence Says No, but Doctors Say Yes
  9. Trump's First Month: An Evaluation
  10. What Is a Populist?
Back to Top

Join the Discussion