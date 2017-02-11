The Equestrians of North Philly

For more than 100 years, the Fletcher Street Urban Riding Club has been countering crime with a love of horses. The non-profit, based in north Philadelphia, provides a safe environment for local teens to escape a community overcome by gang violence and unemployment. Photographer Ann Sophie Lindström spent several months documenting the organization to complete her interactive project, “Don’t Fence Me In.” At first, the horsemen were not impressed by Lindström, but when she started sharing prints with them, they warmed to European photographer. “The horses give them an opportunity to get away from everything that is going on in their lives,” she said. “Horses can heal troubled souls. That is something I experienced myself.”