Carnival 2017 Around the World

Carnival season is under way across Europe and the Americas. These pre-Lent festivals, often a blend of local pagan and Catholic traditions, usher out the winter and welcome in spring. Gathered here are images of carnivals around the world, including images from Spain, Brazil, Italy, Germany, Portugal, France, and Bolivia.

Read more
Hints: View this page full screen. Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.
Jump to Comments

Most Recent

  • Matt Eich
    • In Focus
    • Feb 25, 2017
    • 31 Photos

    Americans at Work: A Husband Captures His Wife's World

    This week, our “Americans at Work photo essay features photographs of Melissa Eich, a speech pathologist in Charlottesville, Virginia, taken by her husband Matt Eich.

  • Safin Hamed / AFP / Getty
    • In Focus
    • Feb 24, 2017
    • 35 Photos

    Photos of the Week: 2/18–2/24

    Flooding in California, unrest at town hall meetings across the U.S., the Naked Man Festival in Japan, continued fighting in Iraq and Syria, the end of a long-term protest in North Dakota, horse racing on a frozen Swiss lake, and much more.

  • Guillermo Arias / AFP / Getty
    • In Focus
    • Feb 23, 2017
    • 29 Photos

    10 Days Along the Border

    Earlier this month, Agence France-Presse photographers Jim Watson and Guillermo Arias traveled the length of the U.S.–Mexico border.

  • Stephen Yang / Getty
    • In Focus
    • Feb 22, 2017
    • 29 Photos

    Dakota Access Pipeline Protesters Burn Their Camp Ahead of Evacuation

    For months, protesters have camped in the frigid North Dakota winter, opposing the construction of the Dakota Access Pipeline. Recently, state officials ordered them to evacuate the campground, located on federal land, due to spring flooding.

Most Popular on The Atlantic

  1. Papers, Please
  2. What Is a Populist?
  3. How Does Donald Trump Think His War on the Press Will End?
  4. I Was a Muslim in Trump's White House
  5. When Evidence Says No, but Doctors Say Yes
  6. How Brain Scientists Forgot That Brains Have Owners
  7. Buffett and Gates: America Is Already Great, Thanks to Immigrants
  8. How Long Can Border Agents Keep Your Email Password?
  9. 'Moonlight, Best Picture': The Oscars and the Rare Power of Shock
  10. Five Ways of Seeing Five Minutes of 'Real People' at the Oscars
Back to Top

Join the Discussion