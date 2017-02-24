Americans at Work: A Husband Captures His Wife's World

This week, our “Americans at Work photo essay features photographs of Melissa Eich, a speech pathologist in Charlottesville, Virginia, taken by her husband Matt Eich:

“When we met in 2005, I was 19 and Melissa was 18. I was a sophomore studying photojournalism and she was a freshman pursuing early childhood education. She has been my best friend — and muse — ever since.

Fast-forward 11 years: We are now 30 and 29. I work as a freelance photographer and my wife is a speech-language pathologist. We live in a modest townhouse with our two children, ages nine and four.

Like many couples, we part ways each morning with little knowledge of our partner’s day. For The Atlantic’s “Americans at Work” project, I proposed something close to home. Instead of documenting the work/life balance of a stranger, I wanted to better understand how my wife managed her work/life balance.  

On an average day, Melissa is up before the sun, her alarm set for 5:18AM. Some mornings, her alarm does not even go off, she just shoots out of bed in a panic at 5:15AM. I bury myself deeper in the sheets while she dresses in the dark. She cherishes this quiet period; she reads, gathers her thoughts, and caffeinates. By 6:15AM the girls are up,  and the morning ritual of getting them dressed and out the door commences.

At work, her job is essentially to trick kids into communicating clearly. Some of the students have articulation issues, while others have more difficult obstacles with expressive language skills. She treats them all with equality and fairness, but sets different goals for each.  

When working with students, Melissa becomes animated and full of excitement. When working on paperwork, she is subdued and focused. It is easy to allow our jobs to influence every aspect of our lives and Melissa’s happiness is directly linked to how things went at work that day. Was there a conflict? Was it resolved? Did she experience a breakthrough with a student? Was there fun therapy time, or too much paperwork?

I feel incredibly fortunate to have a partner who loves her job, even when she is challenged by it. As we grow older, I continue to learn new things about her, and how she manages the delicate balance of work and motherhood. I never want to stop learning about her.”

Read more
Hints: View this page full screen. Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.
Jump to Comments

Most Recent

  • Safin Hamed / AFP / Getty
    • In Focus
    • Feb 24, 2017
    • 35 Photos

    Photos of the Week: 2/18–2/24

    Flooding in California, unrest at town hall meetings across the U.S., the Naked Man Festival in Japan, continued fighting in Iraq and Syria, the end of a long-term protest in North Dakota, horse racing on a frozen Swiss lake, and much more.

  • Guillermo Arias / AFP / Getty
    • In Focus
    • Feb 23, 2017
    • 29 Photos

    10 Days Along the Border

    Earlier this month, Agence France-Presse photographers Jim Watson and Guillermo Arias traveled the length of the U.S.–Mexico border.

  • Stephen Yang / Getty
    • In Focus
    • Feb 22, 2017
    • 29 Photos

    Dakota Access Pipeline Protesters Burn Their Camp Ahead of Evacuation

    For months, protesters have camped in the frigid North Dakota winter, opposing the construction of the Dakota Access Pipeline. Recently, state officials ordered them to evacuate the campground, located on federal land, due to spring flooding.

  • Manu Fernandez / AP
    • In Focus
    • Feb 21, 2017
    • 36 Photos

    A Weekend of Protest

    Over the past few days, thousands and thousands of citizens around the world marched through the streets, voicing their opposition to, or support for, dozens of issues.

Most Popular on The Atlantic

  1. I Was a Muslim in Trump's White House
  2. An Actual False-Flag Operation at CPAC
  3. When Evidence Says No, but Doctors Say Yes
  4. The High Cost of Politicizing Intelligence
  5. Why Nothing Works Anymore
  6. 'Have We Opened the Gates of Hell With Our Images?'
  7. How to Build an Autocracy
  8. It Is Expensive to Be Poor
  9. Girls's Powerful Insight on Trauma
  10. Why Did the House Science Committee Overlook NASA's Former Chief Scientist?
Back to Top

Join the Discussion