A Wintry Ride in a Japanese Potbelly Stove Train

In northern Japan, the Tsugaru Railway operates between Tsugaru Goshogawara and Tsugaru Nakazato stations, about 12 miles apart, or a 45 minute ride through a quiet rural landscape. In the winter, the company operates a train with an old-fashioned potbelly stove to heat the passenger cars, to attract tourists from the outside of the prefecture as the number of passengers declines due to the motorization and declining population in the region. Getty Images photographer Tomohiro Ohsumi recently took the trip, photographing the cozy ride on a chilly February day.

