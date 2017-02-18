A Weekend of Protest

Over the past few days, thousands and thousands of citizens around the world marched through the streets of cities and towns, voicing their opposition to, or support for, dozens of issues. From anti-Trump protests in the U.S., U.K., and Mexico, to anti-brutality demonstrations in France, to a pro-law-enforcement march in Hong Kong and a massive pro-refugee demonstration in Spain, and much more. Gathered here are just a handful of images of the varied unrest that erupted into public protests worldwide this weekend.