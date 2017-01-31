A Trip Around Saturn

After nearly 13 years in orbit around Saturn, NASA’s Cassini spacecraft is now preparing for its “Grand Finale.” In April of 2017, Cassini will begin a series of dives between the gas giant’s cloudtops and the inner rings—on its way to a fiery end when it burns up in Saturn's atmosphere on September 15. As scientists prepare for a new flood of never-before-seen images, a look back at some recent (and fairly recent) images of the Saturnian system taken by Cassini.