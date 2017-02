50 Years Ago: A Look Back at 1967

A half-century ago, protests erupted around the world against the Vietnam War, Montreal hosted Expo ‘67, race riots in the U.S. destroyed parts of Detroit and other northern cities, Elvis Presley married Priscilla in Las Vegas, O.J. Simpson was a running back for the University of Southern California, Israel fought and won the Six- Day War against Egypt, Jordan, and Syria, the 20th Century Limited passenger train made its final run from New York to Chicago, and much more.