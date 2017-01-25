Worst Wildfires in Chile's History

The Chilean government has asked for international assistance and declared a state of emergency in some southern regions, after the worst forest fires in the nation’s history have destroyed hundreds of thousands of acres of forest, forced thousands to flee, and burned villages and farms to the ground. Decades of drought have worsened this year’s fire season, leading to as many as 85 major fires burning concurrently across Chile today, overwhelming local agencies.

Read more
Hints: View this page full screen. Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.
Jump to Comments

Most Recent

  • John Giannini / Sygma via Getty
    • In Focus
    • Jan 25, 2017
    • 22 Photos

    The Eldfell Eruption of 1973

    On January 23, 1973, a previously-unknown fissure in the Earth beneath the small Icelandic island of Heimaey opened up less than a mile from the town of Vestmannaeyjar.

  • Lucas Jackson / Reuters
    • In Focus
    • Jan 24, 2017
    • 6 Photos

    'All of This Space Was Full': A Photographic Fact Check

    White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer’s assertion that the National Mall was "full when the president took the Oath of Office" is demonstrably false.

  • Branden Camp / AP
    • In Focus
    • Jan 23, 2017
    • 28 Photos

    Deadly Storms and Tornadoes Hit the American South

    Over the weekend, a massive storm system spawned dozens of tornadoes and caused extensive damage across a swath of the southern United States, from Texas to Florida.

  • Andrew Lichtenstein
    • Spotlight
    • Jan 22, 2017
    • 17 Photos

    The Power of Protest Photography

    A new exhibition captures the rallies, riots, marches, and demonstrations that erupted in New York City between 1980 and 2000.

Most Popular on The Atlantic

  1. On Pitying Melania
  2. The Doomsday Clock’s Most Dire Warning Since the Cold War
  3. Professor Smith Goes to Washington
  4. How to Overcome Political Irrationality About Facts
  5. Are Liberals Launching Their Own Tea Party?
  6. How Mexico's President Laid the Foundation for a Wall
  7. Why the President Is Feuding With the Media and the Intelligence Community
  8. The Dangerous Delusion of 'We Should've Kept the Oil'
  9. The Hollywood List Everyone Wants to Be On
  10. Congressional Republicans Suddenly Lose Interest in Executive Overreach
Back to Top

Join the Discussion