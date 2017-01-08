Wintry Weather

The chill of mid-winter has set in around the northern hemisphere, bringing freezing temperatures to much of Europe and Asia, with weekend snowstorms hitting Turkey, Greece, and several parts of the U.S. People are coping where they must and playing where they can, from China to Colorado, from New York to Istanbul. Gathered here are a few recent images of the chilly weather across the north.

