The Selling of the Presidents 2017

The Hall of Presidents and First Ladies in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, closed down in November, after 60 years in operation, due to a decline in attendance. On Saturday, the museum auctioned off its collection of life-size wax figures of U.S. presidents and first ladies (first lady figures built at 1/3 scale). Abraham Lincoln took the top bid, reportedly going for more than $8,500, while George Washington sold for $5,610, and Barack Obama brought in $2,200.