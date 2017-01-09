The Procession of the Black Nazarene

On January 9, hundreds of thousands of Catholic devotees in Manila, Philippines, took part in a barefoot procession lasting 22 hours, carrying a centuries-old icon of Jesus Christ through the streets as worshipers climbed over each other to kiss, touch, or rub bits of cloth on the statue. The Black Nazarene is an ebony statue of Jesus Christ brought to the Philippines in 1606, and is believed to have miraculous powers. Organizers said that events related to the annual festival were expected to draw about 15 million people to Manila this year.

