Winning the Race Against Time

Angela Jimenez’s new book, Racing Age, explores a level of athleticism that many may not know was possible: competitive masters track & field for those athletes aged sixty and over. Jimenez, a former collegiate track & field multi-event athlete, has spent the last nine years traveling across the United States and Europe, photographing 81-year-olds jumping hurdles, 87-year-olds throwing discuses, and 76-year-olds pole vaulting. "Because they defy visual stereotypes, these athletes surprise us," she said. "They are not weak, or vulnerable, or just cute: they are fierce and competitive. It is inspiring and brave, but can also be scary to see an older person push the body to its limits."