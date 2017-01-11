Photos of the Week: 1/7–1/13

The Wolf Moon rises over England, Ballroom dancing in Tokyo, President Barack Obama bids farewell in Chicago, protests during senate confirmation hearings in Washington, DC, the Dakar Rally in Argentina, and much more.

