Photos of the Week: 12/31–1/6

New Year’s Eve celebrations worldwide, the swearing-in of the 115th US Congress, dealing with a bird flu outbreak in France, chilly weather in the north, a post-apocalyptic zombie movie filmed in China, Dakar Rally racing in Argentina, and much more.

Read more
Hints: View this page full screen. Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.
Jump to Comments

Most Recent

  • Roberto Schmidt / AFP / Getty
    • In Focus
    • Jan 5, 2017
    • 32 Photos

    Animals in the News

    Time once again for a look at the animal kingdom and our interactions with the countless species that share our planet.

  • Kevin Frayer / Getty
    • In Focus
    • Jan 4, 2017
    • 30 Photos

    Images of China's Steel Industry

    For the past few years, Getty Images photographer Kevin Frayer has been covering China’s Steel production facilities, from massive state-run factories to small unauthorized steel producers.

  • Scott McIntyre
    • Spotlight
    • Jan 3, 2017
    • 29 Photos

    Choosing to Become an American

    Just after the election,The Atlantic sent photographers to naturalization ceremonies across the U.S. to meet people on the day they became citizens.

  • Daniel Kramer
    • In Focus
    • Dec 31, 2016
    • 40 Photos

    Americans at Work: Port Houston

    Part of our ongoing series of photo essays at the Atlantic titled Americans at Work. This week, images of Port Houston, the busiest port for deep-draft vessels in the United States, made by photographer Daniel Kramer:

Most Popular on The Atlantic

  1. What Donald Trump Owes Wall Street
  2. Masters of Love
  3. My President Was Black
  4. Putin and the Populists
  5. The Deadly Shooting at a Fort Lauderdale Airport
  6. Today's News: Jan. 6, 2017
  7. Obama's Anger Translator Takes a Final Bow
  8. Trump vs. the Spies
  9. The Trump Tweet Tracker
  10. Two Major Credit Reporting Agencies Have Been Lying to Consumers
Back to Top

Join the Discussion