Photos of the Week: 12/31–1/6

Roberto Schmidt / AFP / Getty In Focus

32 Photos Animals in the News Time once again for a look at the animal kingdom and our interactions with the countless species that share our planet.

Kevin Frayer / Getty In Focus

30 Photos Images of China's Steel Industry For the past few years, Getty Images photographer Kevin Frayer has been covering China’s Steel production facilities, from massive state-run factories to small unauthorized steel producers.

Scott McIntyre Spotlight

29 Photos Choosing to Become an American Just after the election,The Atlantic sent photographers to naturalization ceremonies across the U.S. to meet people on the day they became citizens.