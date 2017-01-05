New Year’s Eve celebrations worldwide, the swearing-in of the 115th US Congress, dealing with a bird flu outbreak in France, chilly weather in the north, a post-apocalyptic zombie movie filmed in China, Dakar Rally racing in Argentina, and much more.
Photos of the Week: 12/31–1/6
Hints: View this page full screen. Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.
- Read more
-
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
-
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
-
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
-
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
-
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
-
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
-
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
Jump to Comments