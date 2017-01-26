Photos of the Week: 1/21–1/27

Preparations for the Lunar New Year in China, a new president of the United States takes office, protesters march on Washington, India holds its Republic Day parade, Venus Williams celebrates a victory in Australia, a foggy night in Paris, and much more.

  • Cristobal Hernandez / Reuters
    • In Focus
    • Jan 26, 2017
    • 24 Photos

    Worst Wildfires in Chile's History

    The Chilean government has asked for international assistance and declared a state of emergency in some southern regions battling the worst forest fires in the nation’s history.

  • John Giannini / Sygma via Getty
    • In Focus
    • Jan 25, 2017
    • 22 Photos

    The Eldfell Eruption of 1973

    On January 23, 1973, a previously-unknown fissure in the Earth beneath the small Icelandic island of Heimaey opened up less than a mile from the town of Vestmannaeyjar.

  • Lucas Jackson / Reuters
    • In Focus
    • Jan 24, 2017
    • 6 Photos

    'All of This Space Was Full': A Photographic Fact Check

    White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer’s assertion that the National Mall was "full when the president took the Oath of Office" is demonstrably false.

  • Branden Camp / AP
    • In Focus
    • Jan 23, 2017
    • 28 Photos

    Deadly Storms and Tornadoes Hit the American South

    Over the weekend, a massive storm system spawned dozens of tornadoes and caused extensive damage across a swath of the southern United States, from Texas to Florida.

