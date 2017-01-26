Photos of the Week: 1/21–1/27

Cristobal Hernandez / Reuters In Focus

24 Photos Worst Wildfires in Chile's History The Chilean government has asked for international assistance and declared a state of emergency in some southern regions battling the worst forest fires in the nation’s history.

22 Photos The Eldfell Eruption of 1973 On January 23, 1973, a previously-unknown fissure in the Earth beneath the small Icelandic island of Heimaey opened up less than a mile from the town of Vestmannaeyjar.

6 Photos 'All of This Space Was Full': A Photographic Fact Check White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer’s assertion that the National Mall was "full when the president took the Oath of Office" is demonstrably false.