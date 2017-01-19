Photos of the Week: 1/14–1/20

AFP / Getty In Focus

20 Photos Iranian High-rise Collapses in Huge Fire, Killing Dozens A fire engulfed a landmark building in Tehran, Iran, this morning, leading to a complete collapse that may have killed as many as 30 people, including many firefighters.

Raul Arboleda / AFP / Getty In Focus

22 Photos FARC Guerrillas Demobilizing in Colombia AFP photographer Raul Arboleda recently spent time at a FARC camp, observing daily life as the rebels demobilize and prepare to move into the next phase of their lives.

Mark Makela / Reuters In Focus

27 Photos The Selling of the Presidents 2017 The Hall of Presidents and First Ladies in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, recently closed down, auctioning off its collection of life-size wax figures of U.S. presidents.