Iranian High-rise Collapses in Huge Fire, Killing Dozens

A fire engulfed a landmark building in Tehran, Iran, this morning, leading to a complete collapse that may have killed as many as 30 people, including many firefighters. The 17-story Plasco building, once the tallest in Iran, fell while firefighters were actively battling the blaze. Iran's state-run Press TV said dozens of firefighters were killed, more than 20 remain missing, and an unknown number of civilians may be trapped under the rubble, though most are thought to have escaped. Emergency responders immediately began digging through the rubble, looking for survivors.

