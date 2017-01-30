Halfway Through the Battle for Mosul

Three months ago, thousands of Iraqi and Kurdish troops, supported by the United States, France, Britain, and other western nations, began a massive operation to retake Iraq's second largest city of Mosul from ISIS militants. At this stage, Iraqi government troops have announced that they have gained control of the eastern half of Mosul. Advancing into Mosul has been a slow and costly effort, as ISIS militants fortified and defended each neighborhood. As soldiers solidify their gains in the east, and some refugees return to their homes, Iraqi forces are gearing up to cross the Tigris River to push ISIS out of western Mosul as well. Also, see previous stories on the battle for Mosul here and here.