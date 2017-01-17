FARC Guerrillas Demobilizing in Colombia

On November 26, 2016, the Colombian government signed a final peace agreement with leaders of the Marxist FARC rebel group, ending five decades of conflict. The plan is to be implemented within the next six months, as FARC members—monitored by UN observers—gather around demobilization zones to surrender their weapons and begin their reintegration into society. AFP photographer Raul Arboleda recently spent time at the 34 Alberto Martinez camp, observing daily life as the rebels prepare to move into the next phase of their lives.