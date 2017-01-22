Deadly Storms and Tornadoes Hit the American South

Over the weekend, a massive storm system spawned dozens of tornadoes and caused extensive damage across a swath of the southern United States, from Texas to Florida. At least 19 deaths have been blamed on the storms so far, as emergency crews and first responders are still searching through wreckage for survivors. The worst of the system appeared to have moved out to sea on Monday, as residents who sheltered from the storm returned to their damaged homes to assess the damage and salvage what they can.

