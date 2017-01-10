Barack Obama, Then and Now

President Barack Obama is easily one of the most-photographed individuals of the past decade, and with hundreds of thousands of images made in often-similar circumstances, some duplicate compositions are bound to happen over the years. I spent a ridiculous amount of time poring over photos of Obama taken toward the end of 2008, and again, in the final months of his presidency, looking for such twin images, allowing for a visual comparison—compressing eight years of aging while in office into a single transition effect. The photos below (starting with number two) are interactive—click on each image to see the difference the years have made.