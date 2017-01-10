Barack Obama, Then and Now

President Barack Obama is easily one of the most-photographed individuals of the past decade, and with hundreds of thousands of images made in often-similar circumstances, some duplicate compositions are bound to happen over the years. I spent a ridiculous amount of time poring over photos of Obama taken toward the end of 2008, and again, in the final months of his presidency, looking for such twin images, allowing for a visual comparison—compressing eight years of aging while in office into a single transition effect. The photos below (starting with number two) are interactive—click on each image to see the difference the years have made.

Read more
Hints: View this page full screen. Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.
Jump to Comments

Most Recent

  • Bullit Marquez / AP
    • In Focus
    • Jan 10, 2017
    • 20 Photos

    The Procession of the Black Nazarene

    On January 9, hundreds of thousands of Catholic devotees in Manila, Philippines, took part in a barefoot procession lasting 22 hours, carrying a centuries-old icon of Jesus Christ through the streets.

  • Lionel Bonaventure / AFP / Getty
    • In Focus
    • Jan 9, 2017
    • 35 Photos

    Wintry Weather

    Gathered here are a few recent images of the chilly weather across the north.

  • Mark Meyer
    • Spotlight
    • Jan 8, 2017
    • 18 Photos

    Exploring Alaska's Roadside Glaciers

    Some expeditions require little more than a car and semi-serious walking shoes

  • © Amanda Swinhart
    • In Focus
    • Jan 7, 2017
    • 37 Photos

    Americans at Work: Caring for Our Elders

    Part of our ongoing series of photo essays at the Atlantic titled Americans at Work. This week, images of caregivers at work in their offices and in the homes of the elderly clients they serve, made by photographer Amanda Swinhart.

Most Popular on The Atlantic

  1. Donald Trump Meets, and Assails, the Press
  2. Masters of Love
  3. The Trouble With Publishing the Trump Dossier
  4. Seth Meyers Questions Kellyanne Conway (and the Politics of Late-Night)
  5. My President Was Black
  6. What CNN's Report on Trump and Russia Does and Doesn't Say
  7. Obama’s Ingenious Mention of Atticus Finch
  8. A Break in the Search for the Origin of Complex Life
  9. The Biggest Intelligence Questions Raised by the Trump Dossier
  10. What Jeff Sessions's Role in Prosecuting the Klan Reveals About His Civil-Rights Record
Back to Top

Join the Discussion