Animals in the News

Time once more for a look at the animal kingdom and our interactions with the countless species that share our planet. Today’s photos include a single bluefin tuna worth more than $630,000, the oldest living gorilla in the U.S. celebrates her 60th birthday, hydrotherapy for a wounded baby elephant in Thailand, a pygmy anteater in Peru, a strange creature caught on a wildlife camera in Kansas, the annual stcktake at the London Zoo, and much more. These images and many others are part of this roundup of animals in the news from recent months, seen from the perspectives of their human observers, companions, captors, and caretakers, as part of an ongoing series on animals in the news.

