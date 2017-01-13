Americans at Work: Philadelphia's Municipal Offices

This week, our Americans at Work photo essay features photographs of the daily lives and spaces of workers in Philadelphia's Municipal Offices, made by photographer Ryan Collerd: “When this project was first described to me as a look into the modern American office I thought of Philadelphia’s municipal offices because of the challenges American municipalities face in the 21st century. I also considered the history of these spaces and their diversity of design, aesthetics and how that affects the city employee. Philadelphia City Hall appears almost as a place of worship rather than a government building. Thinking of City Hall as a workspace made me consider the vast differences between all of the City’s municipal offices—what is a typical city employee's office like in such a building?

While photographing in these spaces what stuck out most visually was the physical evidence of decades past, not only in the space's aesthetics and architecture but in the office equipment itself. An employee can find themselves sitting at mid century desk working on a 21st century computer while referencing a ledger book from 1887. Philadelphia City Hall is like a time capsule no one is quite ready to put the lid on. Over time, as Philadelphia grew, more municipal offices have been built to accommodate the needs of the city. One of these offices—Philadelphia's Municipal Services Building—is a more modern office building, something office workers of today would be more familiar with.

The city employees that inhabit these diverse spaces were the most surprising aspect of this project. Despite having to deal with the public in often stressful situations, most everyone I came in contact with had a positive outlook on their job and an obvious sense of pride in being a city employee. Many of them had also been there for years, holding numerous positions—a testament to the relative security and stability of a city job in uncertain times.”

Read more
Hints: View this page full screen. Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.
Jump to Comments

Most Recent

  • Ilya Naymushin / Reuters
    • In Focus
    • Jan 13, 2017
    • 35 Photos

    Photos of the Week: 1/7–1/13

    The Wolf Moon rises over England, Ballroom dancing in Tokyo, the Dakar Rally in Argentina, and much more.

  • Andrew Harnik / AP, Emmanuel Dunand / AFP
    • In Focus
    • Jan 11, 2017
    • 5 Photos

    Barack Obama, Then and Now

    Eight years of a presidency

  • Bullit Marquez / AP
    • In Focus
    • Jan 10, 2017
    • 20 Photos

    The Procession of the Black Nazarene

    On January 9, hundreds of thousands of Catholic devotees in Manila, Philippines, took part in a barefoot procession lasting 22 hours, carrying a centuries-old icon of Jesus Christ through the streets.

  • Lionel Bonaventure / AFP / Getty
    • In Focus
    • Jan 9, 2017
    • 35 Photos

    Wintry Weather

    Gathered here are a few recent images of the chilly weather across the north.

Most Popular on The Atlantic

  1. The Curse of Econ 101
  2. Goodbye, American Apparel
  3. A Woman Was Killed by a Superbug Resistant to All 26 American Antibiotics
  4. Former Intel Chief: Community Caught Between 'Scylla and Charybdis' on Trump Dossier
  5. My President Was Black
  6. The Trump Tweet Tracker
  7. Tiny Amounts of LSD for Depression
  8. Women Don't Need to Have Periods
  9. The Linguistics of 'YouTube Voice'
  10. The Hermit Who Inadvertently Shaped Climate-Change Science
Back to Top

Join the Discussion