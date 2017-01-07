Exploring Alaska's Roadside Glaciers

Anchorage-based photographer Mark Meyer started photographing glaciers in 2009. Despite his geographic proximity to the frozen floes, Meyer was nevertheless surprised by how easy it was to get onto the ice. “You can wake up in a bed, go for a drive, hike on the glacier, and be back in time for dinner,” he said. Since then, he and his wife (featured in several of his photographs) have made it their mission to explore as many of Alaska’s 100,000 glaciers as possible before climate change makes it too difficult to do so. “While the project has mostly been an excuse to get and out see a little more Alaska,” Meyer said, “after seeing the rapid changes, it is gradually transforming into a project to document what feels like a pivotal moment in environmental history.”